We open the press review commenting on an infographic note published by ‘Al Jazeera’ about the 4,550 Palestinians who continue to be imprisoned in prisons in Israel and the occupied territories. A report after the death by hunger strike of the Palestinian activist Khader Adnan, detained since February by the authorities of the Hebrew country without having been tried. The outlet maintains that there are 160 children currently imprisoned and 549 Palestinian inmates are serving life sentences.

