We open Press Review with the approximately 150 Israeli civilians kidnapped by the armed group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. ‘The Times of Israel’ recounts the discomfort of the hostages’ families on the fourth day since the start of the war. Meanwhile, the Palestinian militia threatens to publicly execute those in its power if Israel does not stop its unannounced attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

