We open the Press Review with an article from ‘Politico’ that tells us about the prominent absences that will mark the G-20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, the Indian capital. Both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will not be present: it is the first time that the Chinese president has not attended this meeting since he took power more than a decade ago; as the Russian president aims to overshadow the summit by attending the Eastern Economic Forum, where he could meet Kim Jong-un.

