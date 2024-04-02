





07:21 We open Press Review with the latest decision of the Knesset: the veto of media that pose “a threat to national security.” © France 24

We open Press Review with the latest decision of the Knesset: the veto of the media that it considers “a threat to national security.” A clear message for the Qatari television network 'Al Jazeera', highly critical of Israel's military action in Gaza, after Netanyahu promised to cut its broadcasts in the country and accused it of participating “directly” in the Hamas attack on October 7. A measure that worries the international community for going against press freedom.