We open the Press Review with an article from ‘The Economist’ on the ‘Phala Phala’ scandal involving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly having saved more than half a million dollars on a sofa at his recreational farm. The leader maintains that this money attends the sale of “20 poor quality buffaloes” to a Sudanese businessman in 2019. However, after an investigation published on Wednesday, the case could lead to his dismissal or resignation.

