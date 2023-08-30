





We open the Press Review with an article from the French media outlet ‘Les Echos’, which already on Tuesday predicted a scenario of post-election tensions in Gabon, after the Ali Bongo government decreed the internet cut and the curfew during the elections of the last Saturday. So much so, that in the early hours of this Wednesday, August 30, a group of soldiers announced on national television the seizure of power, the dissolution of all state institutions, and the arrest of Bongo.