We opened Press Review in the Abkhazia region, after the announcement of the installation of a new Russian naval base. The region separated from Georgia after a civil war between the Government and the Russian-backed independence movement in 2008. Aslan Bzhania, the region’s independence leader, announced the installation of a permanent Russian naval base on its territory and also his intentions to join the State of the Union, cooperation agreement between Russia and Belarus.