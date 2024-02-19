





04:38 We open Press Review with reports from independent Russian media, which recreate the last hours in the life of the opponent Alexei Navalny before his death was announced on Friday at noon. © France 24

We open Press Review with reports from independent Russian media, which recreate the last hours in the life of the opponent Alexei Navalny before his death was announced on February 16 at noon. The media 'Novaya Gazeta' spoke with an inmate from the IK-3 prison who said that on the eve of the opponent's death, exhaustive checks were carried out in the cells, the prisoners were deprived of any movement outside their cubicles and They heard vehicles enter the premises. According to this same source, the prisoners were informed of the opponent's death around 10:00 am, before the prison services said that he had gone out for a walk.