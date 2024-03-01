





07:49 We open Press Review with the headlines from the regional and international press about the massacre that took place on Thursday south of Gaza City, in which more than a hundred people died while lining up to receive food from an aid convoy humanitarian. An issue that has generated global condemnation and the majority accusation of Tel Aviv. © France 24

We open Press Review with the headlines from the regional and international press about the deaths of at least 112 people, on Thursday, February 29, south of Gaza City. The events took place when hundreds were queuing to receive food from a humanitarian aid convoy. An issue that has generated global condemnation and accusations from witnesses and the Gaza Ministry of Health, who point to fire from Israeli troops, who reject responsibility. Afterwards, we focus on a controversy involving the American media 'The Intercept' and 'The New York Times' over their coverage of the war in Gaza. 'The Intercept' accused 'The New York Times' of publishing an unreliably sourced investigation into alleged sexual violence by Hamas in the October 7 attack in Israel. 'The New York Times' was going to publish a podcast on the subject, until internal critics of the newsroom stopped its broadcast. There is information that one of the co-authors of the 'Times' article has published Islamophobic comments on her social networks.