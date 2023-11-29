





We open the Press Review with an analysis from the American media ‘The New York Times’ that highlights that although the truces reached to date benefit both Israel and Hamas and the Gazan civilian population, it is possible that the internal pressure towards Tel Aviv will become getting stronger. First, because it may increase the popularity of Hamas in the occupied West Bank; its objective of annihilating Hamas may be blurred; It leaves the emotionality of the Israelis for the release of the hostages in the hands of the Islamist group and, finally, Netanyahu must continue listening to the demands of the far-right ministers in his cabinet, who want to resume the invasion as soon as possible.