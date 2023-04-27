We open the Press Review commenting on an exclusive from ‘The Guardian’ that reveals, a few days after the coronation of Carlos III, new links between the British Crown and African slavery from the United States. Specifically, a direct relative of the current monarch bought 200 people in a tobacco company in the state of Virginia to transfer them to England. In this regard, Carlos III recently said that this information is an “appalling atrocity.”

#Press #review #days #coronation #Carlos #III #reveal #links #Crown #slavery