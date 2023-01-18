We dedicate a press review to the World Economic Forum. We start with the criticism of ‘Mediapart’, which considers it increasingly removed from the problems of the world. We continue with a column from the ‘FT’ which ensures that “nobody needs to go to Davos”. Another text from the same medium states that leaders like Biden, Sunak or Macron prefer not to attend so as not to be photographed with the economic elite. We comment on the absence of Elon Musk and close with some curiosities of the event described in ‘Politico’.

#Press #review #Davos #Forum #increasingly #disconnected #reality #Mediapart