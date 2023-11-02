





We open Press Review with an infographic report from the Qatari network ‘Al Jazeera’ about the thousands of Palestinian civilian victims in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli air attacks between October 7 and 25. The outlet, citing the enclave’s Ministry of Health, states that 73% of those killed by Israeli Army fire are women, the elderly and children. Regarding minors, there are an average of 140 murders a day, one every ten minutes.