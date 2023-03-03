





08:45 We open Revista de Prensa by briefly reviewing the history of the iconic ‘TIME’ Magazine, the most widely read medium in the United States, which enjoys more than one million subscribers and has more than 5,000 issues behind it. © France 24

We open ‘Revista de Prensa’ by briefly reviewing the history of the iconic ‘TIME’ Magazine, the most read medium in the United States, which enjoys more than one million subscribers and has more than 5,000 issues behind it. During this century, the graphic on the cover, now known worldwide for its red stripe, has changed over the decades. We also comment on other key sections of the weekly such as ‘The Person of the Year’ or ‘The Women of the Year’.