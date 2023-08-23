Press Play – The music of our lives: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 23 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 1, Press Play – The music of our lives, a 2022 film directed by Greg Björkman, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A young woman has a chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that the tape they made together can transport her back in time. Laura and Harrison live their love story letting themselves be carried away by music. Records, CDs, cassettes: every support to listen to is a sign of their feelings, and every song characterizes their feelings. One day, however, an accident will take Harrison’s life. The thread will seem to break, irreparably. While listening to a tape that the boy had left her as a gift, something extraordinary will happen to Laura: by pressing play on the recorder, she will be taken back…

Press Play – The music of our lives: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Press Play – The Music of Our Lives, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lewis PullmanHarrison

Clara RugaardLaura

Christina ChangMrs. Knott

Danny GloverCooper

Matt WalshMr. knott

Lyrica OkanoChloe

Kekoa KekumanoJason

Luke LenzaBrett

Streaming and TV

Where to see Press Play – The music of our lives on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 23 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.