Italy

Gazzetta dello Sport: “FC Bayern Show in Rome. There is absolutely no doubt about the performance difference between Lazio and Bayern. The Inzaghi force is simply too weak to defeat the favorites in this duel. Lazio plays shyly against the self-confident Bavarians who once again confirm themselves as the great power of European football. “

Corriere dello Sport: “Power outage at Lazio. Mistakes and fear: Bayern cannot be stopped. The first half in particular is a real disgrace for the Romans. “

Tuttosport: “Lazio Rome falls under Bavaria’s blows. The Bavarians are a hurricane that mercilessly sweeps away the Romans. The embarrassing Lazio defense surrenders to the Munich stars. “

Spain

Marca: “Olympic walk of the Bavarians who are about to reach the quarter-finals. The Bavarians hang the gold, silver and bronze medals in the Olympic Stadium. FC Bayern knocked out Lazio in a little more than one half. This time there was nothing to be seen of Ciro Immobile. It was a demonstration of German intensity and reliability. “

AS: “Bavaria scares you again. Bayern destroyed Lazio in the Olympic Stadium with a deserved 4-1. There are teams that transform themselves in the Champions League, no matter how they are in it – and Bayern is one of this select group. “

Sports: “The Bavarian steamroller is still rolling through Europe. Bayern Munich are one and a half feet in the quarter-finals after they have swept Lazio away from the field. 45 minutes were enough for Bayern to reach the quarter-finals. The Roman Gate is just a minor blemish. “

El Mundo Deportivo: “Bavaria wakes up and rolls over Lazio. FC Bayern underlined why it is the Champions League winner. It was a black night especially for the great Lazio star Ciro Immobile. “

Estadio Deportivo: “Bavaria is returning in steamroller mode. This big night in the European Cup shook Bayern again after the stumbling blocks against Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt. FC Bayern underlined once again what a brutal quality it has on the offensive. “