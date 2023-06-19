The new HBO series The idol is only three episodes on the way, but the entertainment press is already done with it. The viewer ‘suffers’, protagonist The Weeknd has zero acting talent and the sex scene from the second episode is historically bad, according to rare harsh reviews. According to The Weeknd, the aversion is exactly the intention, HBO denies that the series has already been written off.

