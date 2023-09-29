listenAfter more than 60 years in the business, The Rolling Stones have created one of the best songs of their career. Reviewers are short on superlatives for it, which was published on Thursday Sweet sounds of heaven, a collaboration with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. “This is the best thing they’ve all done in a long time.”
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
22:54
