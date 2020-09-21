BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – According to research by an international journalist network, there are still considerable deficits in the fight against international money laundering. Accordingly, the information released on Sunday evening from a data leak by the US Treasury Department reveals that banks from all over the world have been doing business with high-risk customers for years and, despite strict regulations, have accepted suspected criminals as customers and made transfers worth billions for them. According to the information, they sometimes reported these processes only very hesitantly and sometimes with years of delay.

This is the result of a joint research carried out by several media partners, which was published under the name “FinCEN-Files”. The US online medium Buzzfeed News shared the documents with the journalist network ICIJ (International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) and thus enabled research from 110 media from 88 countries. According to the information, 110 media outlets from 88 countries took part in the research, including NDR, WDR, “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and Buzzfeed News in Germany. According to the media involved, the “FinCEN files” consist of more than 2,100 suspicious transaction reports from 2000 to 2017. The total amount of transactions is around two trillion US dollars (currently 1.69 trillion euros) .

The tax justice network, which has been pointing out abuses in the fight against international money laundering for years, was not very surprised at the deficits disclosed. However, the data leak gives “a shocking insight into the central role of the US financial system as an engine room for global money laundering,” said Markus Meinzer from the network of the German press agency. But even in Germany there is still a lot to do with Argen./sl/DP/fba