Brazil registered 1,547 deaths by covid-19 this Saturday, 26. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, fell for the eighth day in a row and was 1,707, below the 1,807 registered the day before.

This Saturday, the number of new infections notified was 61,393. In total, Brazil has 512,819 deaths and 18,384,150 cases of the disease.

