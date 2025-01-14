Video
The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, appears before the media this Tuesday at 10:00 at the Joan Gamper Sports City to review current affairs, including the decision of the Higher Sports Council to consider the urgent precautionary measure requested by the attackers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor or his team’s victory in the Spanish Super Cup.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10280652″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/202 50114/10280652/press-wheel-president-barca-joan-laporta-streaming.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10280652″}
Loading next content…
#Press #conference #president #Barça #Joan #Laporta #streaming
Leave a Reply