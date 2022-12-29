Press conference Giorgia Meloni end of the year streaming and live TV: where to see it

This morning, at 11.30, the end-of-year press conference of the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, will be held in the New Chamber of Parliamentary Groups of the Chamber of Deputies (via Campo Marzio 78). More or less simultaneously, the final votes on the budget bill will take place in the Senate: its approval by the end of the month would avoid the risk of the provisional exercise of public spending at the beginning of the financial year. But where to see Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s end-of-year press conference on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Giorgia Meloni’s press conference will be broadcast live, free of charge, on Rai 1 from 11.15.

Press conference at the end of the year Giorgia Meloni live streaming

Not just tv. It will be possible to follow the conference in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all the programs broadcast on Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones. But not only. Everything can also be followed via the official Montecitorio web TV and from Meloni’s social channels.

The vote on the budget bill

Meanwhile today, by 12, the Senate will vote for confidence in the first economic maneuver of the government led by Giorgia Meloni. “It was a war against time, in thirty days we did what is usually done in two or three months,” said the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani. The vote will be on the text identical to the one approved on Christmas Eve in the Chamber and will therefore give the definitive go-ahead to the 35 billion euro budget law with measures for businesses and households against high bills.