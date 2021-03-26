ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Friday ritual: Jens Spahn and the RKI speak in front of the capital’s press about the coronavirus pandemic in Germany – here in the live ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany is in the middle of the third corona wave *.

The number of Covid-19 cases is high. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) talk about the situation in the country.

When analyzing the corona infection process, young people are increasingly coming into focus.

The Press conference is on Friday morning (March 26th) from 10 a.m.

Update from March 26th, 7.45 a.m.: Children and adolescents are moving more into focus when it comes to corona infection. According to observations by the Robert Koch Institute, the role of this age group in the spread of the virus appears to be changing. According to a report, the number of cases increased particularly sharply there. The problem: Children cannot be supplied with the currently approved vaccines. But at least there is a small ray of hope. After Moderna and Astrazeneca, the Mainz-based company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer have also started testing their corona vaccine on younger children, as the AFP news agency learned from Pfizer on Thursday.

But experts warn against use in children. With the increase in corona infections in the young age group, according to a pediatric infectiologist, more long-term consequences are to be expected in these groups. “Due to the relaxation of the measures, we expect more people affected with mostly diffuse, longer-lasting health problems,” said Markus Hufnagel from the Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the Freiburg University Hospital of the German Press Agency. “Compared to the care situation in adults after surviving infection, pediatrics is not yet prepared for this.”

RKI boss Lothar Wieler may also address this in the press conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) at 10 a.m. Like every Friday, they provide information about the current Corona situation in Germany (see first report).

Munich / Berlin – In the Corona crisis in Germany, it is a ritual: every Friday Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and a representative of the Berlin Robert Koch Institute (RKI) appear in front of the capital city press and stand for questions and answers in the fight to contain the coronavirus.

There is plenty of need for discussion: The corona vaccinations are only making slow progress, according to the Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) – as of March 24 – 4.3 percent of the total population were fully vaccinated against the virus. In numbers: 3,603,619 people, which is still manageable with around 83 million inhabitants.

Another point: the number of new corona infections within 24 hours in Germany was on Thursday (March 25th) at a high 22,657. That meant an increase of more than 15,000 registered daily cases compared to Tuesday. What that means now. What is planned and what is not. And how deep the Federal Republic is already in the third corona wave.

Answers are expected from Berlin. The Press conference with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler is this Friday (March 26th) from 10 a.m.