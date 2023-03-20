Dhe Mexican Sergio Pérez clinched his first Formula 1 victory of the season in Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old steered his Red Bull across the finish line in Jeddah on Sunday ahead of his team-mate Max Verstappen. A subsequent penalty against third-placed Spaniard Fernando Alonso was reversed.
British press reviews
“The Sun”: “Late Formula 1 drama as Fernando Alonso is demoted from his podium spot before being dramatically reinstated.”
“Daily Mail”: “Fernando Alonso berates the Fia after being stripped of third place – only to regain his place three hours later after a review.”
“The Guardians”: “After two races in the new Formula One season, the numbers add up to give a harbinger of what is to come. With first and second place on the first round in Bahrain, Red Bull repeated the feat at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.”
The Telegraph: “A different race, a different one with Red Bull first and second. It promises to be a familiar pattern this season.”
Spanish press reviews
“Marca”: “Checo Pérez clinched a majestic victory at the Arabian Grand Prix, fending off attacks from an unleashed Verstappen for a new Red Bull double in Race 2 of 2023.”
“Mundo Deportivo”: “The Fia are pulling out and they’re giving Alonso back the podium in Jeddah.”
Italian press reviews
Corriere dello Sport: “A double for Red Bull, Ferrari far from the front.”
“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “Alonso third, then fourth, then third again – what a mess!”
“Tutosport”: “Ferrari, Leclerc’s disappointment in Arabia.”
French press reviews
“L’Equipe”: “Ferrari resists Verstappen, Ferrari lags behind.”
Austrian press reviews
“Crown Newspaper”: “Stewards totally confused – Rules chaos! Alonso regains third place.”
“Courier”: “Chaos in Formula 1: Alonso gets third place back.”
Swiss press reviews
“View”: “Complete madness at the Saudi GP: Alonso gets third place back after podium stealing”
“Daily Gazette”: “Chaos at the Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso celebrates, is punished – then it becomes really absurd.”
