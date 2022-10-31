Weltmeister Max Verstappen has also won the Mexican Grand Prix, setting the record for most wins of the season. International media commented on this as follows.

Italy:

“La Gazzetta dello Sport”: “And there are 14! As of today, Max Verstappen is the driver with the most wins in a single season in the history of Formula 1. A golden season for the Dutch world champion (…).”

“Corriere dello Sport”: “Verstappen confirms himself as an invincible pilot who finishes the race without too much interference from his rivals. The two Ferrari cars groan and groan and at the end of a strenuous race have to be content with fifth and sixth place.”

“Tuttosport”: Verstappen makes history on the Mexico City circuit: He wins his 14th Grand Prix of the season and sets a record. Verstappen dominated the race from start to finish. His rivals can only bow to his talent and thirst for success.”

“Corriere della Sera”: “Max is a man of records, no one is as strong as him. No rival can really put him under pressure. He dominates the race from start to finish with absolute sovereignty and self-confidence. Another Sunday to forget for Ferrari.”

“La Repubblica”: “The man without rival also towers above Schumacher’s myth. 14 victories in one season: Verstappen drives towards a cloudless horizon. Nothing bothers him, not the tires, not the air quality in Mexico, not the rivals who just can’t keep up with him, not even the legendary Lewis Hamilton.”







France:

“L’Équipe”: “Max Verstappen is a man of records. He was completely alone right from the start and the Dutchman never relinquished the lead in the race and clinched his 14th win of the season.”

Netherlands:

“AD”: “14 wins – and the counter is still running. Max Verstappen can’t get enough and after another win in Mexico he looked back on a very strong race by himself and his team.”

“De Volkskrant”: “On paper it was supposed to be one of his most difficult races this season, but it seemed to be one of his easiest. Thanks to a dominant win in Mexico, Max Verstappen is now the only one to have the record win in a Formula 1 season.”

Great Britain:

“The Sun”: “Max Verstappen confidently wins the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton misses his first win of the season by finishing second.”

Daily Mail: Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix, a tactical battle, the most desolate race of the year, a triumph of Red Bull speed and strategy, a personal milestone for the best driver in the world and more pain for Lewis Hamilton.”







The Guardian: “Like a man at the peak of his powers, Max Verstappen barely worked a sweat as he put his name in the Formula 1 record books. Stepping out of his vehicle, he appeared carefree and at ease – as if he’d just enjoyed a Sunday afternoon jaunt to the seaside. A picture that could sum up his season.”

“Telegraph”: “Red Bull may fight for their reputation, but on the track they brush aside everything and everyone. The race turned into a procession, led by world champion Max Verstappen, who nobody could stand up to.”

Austria:

“Kronen Zeitung”: “Verstappen races to victory and surpasses Schumacher.”

Switzerland:

“Blick” : “Striking: The balance of power in the motorsport premier class is once again evident at the 60th anniversary of the Mexican GP. The three leading teams (Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari) are in a league of their own and occupy the first six places – with incredible margins.”

Spain:

“Marca”: “Max Verstappen is unique in Formula 1 at the moment. The world champion achieved his 14th victory this year at the Mexican Grand Prix, a historic record in a single Formula 1 season.”

“La Vanguardia”: “The thing about the blond Dutchman is hard to believe: he has won 14 races in 20 races. And he could even take the all-time record to 16 if he wins the two remaining races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.”