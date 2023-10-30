Max Verstappen is receiving praise from all sides after his record run at the Mexican Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton is also recognized for his second place. The behavior of Mexican fans is also discussed in the international press.

British press reviews

Guardian: “When the checkered flag falls and Max Verstappen sweeps to another victory, it will be all too familiar. At least behind the dominant Dutch, the British contingent had some fire to offer. Lewis Hamilton achieved second place with an outstanding performance.”

Telegraph: “Verstappen’s remarkable winning streak, which now includes a record 16 wins in a season, continued in the breathless air after two pulsating starts. Hamilton impressed with second place.”

Mirror: “Lewis Hamilton is blown away by Max Verstappen in a thrilling race.”

Sun: “Lewis Hamilton recovers from US Grand Prix disqualification to finish second in Mexico but once again falls short of champion Verstappen. Hamilton and Lando Norris both performed well.”

Italian press reviews

Gazzetta dello Sport: “Verstappen achieves two masterpieces at the start. The rest is once again the Dutchman’s fast, lonely ride. Thanks to his Red Bull car, Verstappen can do whatever he wants during the race. He is simply invincible.”

Corriere dello Sport: “Verstappen’s Red Bull is like a cannon. The Ferrari drivers must bow to Verstappen and Hamilton, two giants of Formula 1.”

The Republic: “Verstappen is like a mountain climber. He also climbed to the top of Formula 1 in Mexico. He imposed his pace on his rivals with his usual arrogance. His car is like a spaceship that leaves all opponents on the track behind.”

Corriere della Sera: “The race in Mexico is the reflection of an entire season. Verstappen once again proves to be a deadly pilot for all opponents. Ferrari collapses. In less than a kilometer the illusion of possible success evaporates.”

La Stampa: “SuperMax’s golden season continues in Mexico. Ferrari’s pole position only lasts until the first corner. Verstappen overtakes the Ferrari in a few meters. This is how he achieves the goal of 51 successes, like Alain Prost.”

Spanish press reviews

Marca: “Another walk for Verstappen… and another letdown for Aston Martin.”

World Sports: “Max Verstappen made a mistake in qualifying and only came third. But with a far superior car, the Dutchman knew he had everything he needed to be the last to laugh at the end.”

As: “Max Verstappen rules in Mexico.”

French press reviews

The team: “Verstappen – alone in the open. Max Verstappen remains Super Max and nothing, absolutely nothing, can harm him. Charles Leclerc has sadly become public enemy number one in Mexico City.”

Austrian press reviews

Kronen Zeitung: “Triple world champion Max Verstappen celebrated his 16th victory of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix, setting another Formula 1 record.”

Courier: “The next victory, the next record from Verstappen”

Swiss press reviews

Blick: “Once again a demonstration of power. Max Verstappen takes his 16th win of the season (record) in a spectacular GP in Mexico. Sergio Pérez comes away completely empty-handed at the home race and is served accordingly.”







Daily Gazette: “Sometimes a few seconds are enough to disappoint thousands of people. Sergio Pérez can do it this Sunday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.”

Dutch press reviews

The Telegraph: “A lot was said and written in advance about the Mexican fans and possible boos, but Max Verstappen was mainly greeted with applause after his victory. The world champion appreciated that.”

AD.nl: “Playful: Max Verstappen raises his own record in Mexico with his 16th win of the season. The start at the Mexican Grand Prix was another opportunity for him to show his class. The Dutchman is now in Sebastian Vettel’s slipstream on the all-time best list.”