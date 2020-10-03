HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) – “Die Zeit Online” writes about Trump / Corona infection / election campaign:

Inevitably, the news that Trump put out on Twitter himself spread an ugly skepticism. That is the truth? What if the president, who looks bad on the polls and is no better off after a chaotic TV debate against challenger Joe Biden, fakes the infection to turn the campaign around? It is sad that Trump has eroded trust in office and person – but he sowed this doubt himself. (…) Concern about his state of health and how it will develop is likely to scare off the few undecided Americans whose support he has to win over. It is quite possible that, given Biden’s solid lead, the election campaign is over. And once again: the risk is real and the consequences of a serious illness can hardly be foreseen politically, not to mention a fatal complication./al/DP/eas