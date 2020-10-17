MAGDEBURG (dpa-AFX) – The “Volksstimme” about the Corona measures:

“It is as if Germany were on their way back to normality: the Berlin Administrative Court is overturning corona curfew, one federal state after the other is lifting bans on accommodation for guests from pandemic crisis areas, and Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Haseloff remains with it: no fine for Mask refuser. Only three days after Chancellor Merkel and the 16 German state leaders laboriously agreed on stricter hygiene regulations because of the daily increase in corona numbers, this is a remarkable wave of relaxation. You can see this positively: Courts and regional politicians have such confidence in that Responsible citizens that state interference in fundamental rights such as freedom of movement or Freedom of trade would be inappropriate. But there is a real danger that not all responsible citizens are responsible – and Germany is racing towards the opposite of easing: a second lockdown. “/ Be / DP / men