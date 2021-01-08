FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – “Frankfurter Rundschau” on USA / Biden:

“But if Joe Biden and the Democrats want to prevent the next Trump, then they have to make an offer to the insecure and the left behind. That is something other than accommodating them, there can be no tolerance for ethnic-racist fantasies. But the situation is over The huge gap between rich and poor, the erosion of social security and public services, the constant fear of existence extending into large parts of the middle class: whoever left it to the right to talk about it would be against they already lost. “/ yyzz / DP / nas