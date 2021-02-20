HOF (dpa-AFX) – The “Frankenpost” for the inadequate digitalization:

“A year of pandemic – tough days and weeks are behind us and to this day we are poking around in the fog, still not knowing where to get infected: local transport, work, hairdresser? After twelve long months that is shabby for a country that calls itself a modern industrial nation. Why hit a virus with the Stone Age club when there have long been smart and intelligent solutions? Anyone who pursues the permanent lockdown as the sole solution has to be asked after a year whether they are doing something wrong. The big question is : intelligent enabling or further blunt prohibiting? “/ yyzz / DP / men