BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – ‘Die Welt’ on alignment of the CDU after the party conference

The CDU can happily leave the nostalgic degrowth conservatism to the Greens and the unimaginative social conservatism of the SPD and the left. The digital party congress staged flawlessly by Paul Ziemiak and his team, but also the breadth of the party from Röttgen to Merz, revealed what a union could be if it embraced progressive forms of inspiration and dialogue. Armin Laschet is now standing on a gigantic cliff in contemporary history. He has a Herculean job ahead of him. But if he wants to write history, he has to envy himself for it. The clock is ticking. This super election year sets the course. And if you are honest and see the alternative of a green-red-red prohibition coalition, it’s all or nothing.

