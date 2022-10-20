Abert (Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters) broadcast on Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) a rejection note against decisions of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that impede the “freedom of the press and expression” from journalists and commentators.

The demonstration refers to the order of the Electoral Court, in force since Tuesday (18.Oct.2022), which prohibited the Young pan of associating former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with organized crime and publicizing offenses against him.

The association said it considersThe escalation of judicial decisions that interfere in the broadcasters’ programming is worrying, with the restriction of the free circulation of journalistic content, ideas and opinions”. Read the full below.

After the TSE’s decision, the Young pan sent a statement to the station’s commentators determining that expressions that could be considered offensive to the PT candidate should no longer be used in the house’s programs. Read the full below.

He forbade his collaborators to call the politician “ex-con”, “uncondemned”, “thief”, “corrupt” and “head of criminal organization”. It also prohibited any association between Lula and organized crime.

He also said that professionals who do not feel comfortable with the guidance should inform the Journalism department to be replaced.

PROFESSIONAL REACTIONS

The statement displeased part of the professionals of the Young pan. O Power 360 found that within the broadcaster the new orientation was interpreted by some as a form of censorship and limitation of freedom of expression.

on your channel at YouTubethe commentator of Young pan Paulo Figueiredo says: “Since today [18.set] my comments are no longer free thanks to the dictators of Brazil”.

On the same date, the commentator of the morning show, Zoe Martínez, reported in her profile on twitter who will temporarily leave the station. Watch (1m15s):

Ironically, the program Drops on the I’s exhibited for 5 minutes the ex-volleyball player Ana Paula Henkel reading a pudding recipe in allusion to the censorship suffered by newspapers at the time of the military dictatorship (1964-1985). Cake recipes were used by newspaper editors to fill in the spaces left empty by reports censored by the military regime.

YOUNG PAN X TSE

On Monday (Oct 17), the Electoral Court determined that the Young pan grant 3 rights of reply to PT per “disclosure of offenses and facts known to be untrue against candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva”. Here are the intact of decisions (2 MB).

In all 3 cases, the TSE prohibited commentators from making comments of the same nature against Lula. If the criticisms are aired again, the broadcaster will have to pay a fine of R$ 25,000.

Last Saturday (Oct 15), the Electoral Justice Inspector General, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, opened an investigation against the Young pan to investigate alleged privileged treatment of the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in journalistic coverage of the elections. The decision responds to a request formalized by Lula’s campaign.

The PT’s defense argued that there was no isonomy in the group’s news. In the decision, the minister of the TSE gives 5 days to present Bolsonaro’s defense and his deputy on the ticket, General Braga Netto (PL), in addition to the chairman of the group Young pan, Antônio Augusto Amaral de Carvalho Filho – Tutinha.

Here’s the intact of the decision (58 KB).

Lula’s campaign declared that the Young pan is “public service concessionaire” that benefits “of expressive values ​​arising from the federal government”. The station would be, according to PT, promoting “the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro and the Bolsonarista narrative, mainly related to the so-called ‘cultural war’, boosting it to millions of viewers daily”.

Also pointed an attack “in a vile way, with the widespread use of fake news“, against “opposing candidates, especially ex-president Lula, breaking the isonomy of the dispute”.

“REPUBLIC NOTICE

“The Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters (ABERT) considers the escalation of judicial decisions that interfere in the broadcasters’ programming, with the restriction of the free circulation of journalistic content, ideas and opinions, worrying.

“The restrictions established by electoral legislation cannot serve as an instrument to relativize the concepts of freedom of the press and expression, principles of our democracy and the rule of law.

“By renewing its trust in the Electoral Justice, ABERT emphasizes that freedom of the press is a guarantee for the exercise of professional journalism and the citizen’s right to be informed.

“Brasilia, October 19, 2022”

Here is the full statement from the Young pan sent to broadcaster commentators on October 17, 2022:

“Dear, based on a decision by the TSE issued this Monday, we are guided by the legal department not to use the following expressions in the house’s programs:

“Ex-convict;

“Uncondemned;

“Thief;

“Corrupt;

“Head of a criminal organization.

“Furthermore, we must not make any association between candidate Lula and organized crime. And more: criticism of ministers and the judiciary is not recommended by our legal department at this time.

“Failure to comply with these determinations may lead not only to the right of reply but also to a fine of R$ 25 thousand and the removal of content from our platforms.

“The direction of journalism reinforces that those who do not feel comfortable with this determination based on a decision of the Justice, should inform us so that they can be replaced in the programs”.

EDITORIAL NOTE ON JP’S WEBSITE

At 3:50 pm on Wednesday (Oct 19), the Young pan published on its news site a editorial note with the title “Young Pan under censorship”. Read the full text below:

“Jovem Pan, with 80 years of history in Brazilian life and journalism, has always been guided by the defense of freedom of expression and of the press, promoting the free debate of ideas between its contractors and guests in all the radio programs of the station, on TV and on their internet platforms. The basic principles of the Democratic State of Law have always guided us in our struggle and in our contribution, as a vehicle of communication, to the construction and maintenance of the sacred Brazilian democracy, on which we do not hesitate, we do not give up and we will remain in the ready defense — including obedience to the decisions of the courts of justice. What causes astonishment, concern and is a reason for great indignation is that precisely those who should be one of the most solid pillars of the defense of democracy are today working to weaken it and they do this through the relativization of the concepts of freedom of the press and expression, promoting the restriction of the free circulation of journalistic content, ideas and opinions, as emphasized by the Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters.

“The Superior Electoral Court (TSE), contrary to the democratic principle of freedom of the press, the express provision in the Constitution of the impossibility of censorship and free press activity, as well as the decision of the Federal Supreme Court in the judgment of ADPF 130, which , also prohibits any form of censorship and obstacle to journalistic activity, determined that some facts are not dealt with by Jovem Pan and its professionals, either in an informative or critical way. There is no other way of looking at the issue: Jovem Pan has been, since Monday, the 17th, under censorship instituted by the Superior Electoral Court. We cannot, in our programming — on radio, TV and digital platforms — talk about the facts surrounding the conviction of PT candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Regardless of the context, the Court’s determination is for these matters not to be addressed in the broadcaster’s journalistic programming. Censorship.

“It is necessary to remember that the TSE’s performance affects not only Jovem Pan and its professionals, but all press vehicles, in any medium, that are intimidated. Right now, at a time when the free press is needed more than ever. While threats to freedom of expression and of the press are taking shape as a way to undermine our freedoms as citizens of this country, we reinforce and emphasize our inalienable commitment to Brazil. We believe in the Judiciary and in the other Powers of the Republic and under the terms of the Federal Constitution of 1988, the citizen’s constitution, we defend the democratic principles of freedom of expression and of the press and we make the most vehement repudiation of censorship.”