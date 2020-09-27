The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who, last week, pleaded the “Misunderstanding”, did not convince. The League of Human Rights (LDH) and the National Union of Journalists (SNJ) announced on Saturday that they had filed a summary before the Council of State against the new National Law Enforcement Scheme (Snmo). Questioned by the journalists’ societies (SDJ) of many media, the document published on September 17 states, under cover of ” recall “, that the “The offense of remaining in a crowd after summons does not include any exception, including for the benefit of journalists or members of associations. As soon as they are at the heart of a crowd, they must like any citizen obey the injunctions (…) by positioning themselves outside the demonstrators ”. One way to grant a ” green light “ to the “Police forces to prevent journalists from giving full account of the demonstrations, including their dispersal or their escapes”, denounced the SDJ in a joint text. They also criticize the restriction of the quality of professionals to holders of press cards, although they are not compulsory. The LDH and the SNJ intend with their approach to defend “The right to inform and of citizens to be informed”. JH