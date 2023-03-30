Journalists will continue to receive reports for the time being when the police and fire brigade are deployed. Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security, VVD) announced this in a statement on Thursday. It was previously announced that the active press alerts from the police and fire control room would be discontinued as of April 1, which would mean that a significant part of useful tips for the media would be lost. “The shutdown affects a large group of journalists and press photographers,” said Yesilgöz.

Reports of the deployment of ambulances are no longer sent to the media. This measure, which will take effect on 1 April, is being taken to prevent medical confidentiality from being compromised. The discontinuation of the press alert was the result of objections from ambulance care. When certain injuries can be linked to a person or an address and this is actively shared by the government, this can be an invasion of privacy, the state attorney ruled. So, at the end of last year, Minister Yesilgöz announced to stop this ‘service’ to 112 journalists as of April 1, 2023.

Previously, media organizations had opposed the proposed cessation of press alerts. Journalists’ union NVJ is negotiating with the ministry about an alternative, for example a more closed system in which only journalists with a special press card are served with reports from the police, fire brigade and security regions.