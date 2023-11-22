Countdown to the 13th Historical Reenactment of Presolana Cup -3rd Banca Galileo Trophy scheduled for the next weekend of 25 and 26 November. Now considered a “classic” of the Orobico Auto Moto d’Epoca Club of Pedrengo (BG) and organized for the first time in 1929, the Presolana Cup is practically the progenitor of the car races which, throughout the last century, thanks to the conformation of their territory and their roads, have populated the Orobie and inflamed the hearts of enthusiasts.

74 Skill Tests

Today the event, included in the ASI National Calendar, is a commemorative event with 74 Skill Testsreserved for vintage cars equipped with a Certificate of Historical Relevance. The event, thanks to its numerous strengths, has now become an unmissable event for regulars coming from all over Italy, both in terms of the date, when usually most of the associations have closed the social year and both in terms of the places, with an itinerary that will see the wonderful scenery of early winter Prealps and Orobic Alpsbetween the first snow and the late green of the meadows, between the characteristic foliage and the cold lights of the solstice days. As usual, the focus of the event will be the winter holiday resort of Castione della Presolana, with the cars that will parade on Saturday and remain on display among the evocative Christmas markets and the traditional mulled wine offered to everyone.

Departure from Seriate on Saturday at 1.30pm

Grand finale on Sunday in Berzo San Fermo, where the participating cars are welcomed. For the rest, the itinerary includes departure from Seriate on Saturday at 1.30 pm the crossing of the Val Seriana. On Sunday we will visit Passo della Presolana, Valle di Scalve and Valle Cavallina.