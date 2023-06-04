Minister Alexandre de Moraes gave the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration 24 hours to present information about the former deputy

The Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration of Rio de Janeiro reported that it sent the report on the state of health of former deputy Roberto Jefferson to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The report was sent in compliance with a court decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In a note, the secretariat informed the sending of medical care bulletins of the former deputy to the Court. Jefferson has been in prison since October 2022 after shooting Federal Police agents who were trying to carry out an arrest warrant against him.