Presidents, Volume 9 | Mauno Koivisto found a dark letter that explained the danger of Russia

Monthly supplement|Presidents, Volume 9

Mauno Koivisto was interested in everything in Russia: history, the judiciary and court gossip. Koivisto studied the neighboring country diligently and established confidential relations with Gorbachev and Yeltsin. Thanks to his research, Koivisto also discovered the reason why Russia is so aggressive.

Antti Blåfield 2:00 am | Updated 8:07 am

In the year 2000 Mauno Koivisto started writing a book about Russia. He had spent the years after his presidency writing his memoirs, but now Koivisto wanted to tell what kind of Russia he had come to know. The book would be a kind of testament. A warning, but also a reminder that Russia has many faces.