During Tarja Halonen’s presidency, young women came of voting age and later rose to the top of politics in Finland.

Tarja Halonen was a 35-year-old lawyer and mother of one child, who had long work experience as a lawyer for SAK and prime minister Kalevi Sorsan as an assistant when he was first elected MP in March 1979.

After the election, Halonen got to watch from the sidelines how people of the same age but with more experience as MPs Ulf Sundqvist (s.d.), Paavo Väyrynen (center) and Pär Stenbäck (r) continued in the board. Five years younger than Halo Christopher Taxell (r) was able to start his ministerial career.