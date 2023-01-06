Friday, January 6, 2023
Presidents, Volume 10 | When Martti Ahtisaari spoke to the party elite, a disbelieving murmur began to spread in the hall – “Then you decided where to put the iconostasis”

January 6, 2023
Picture: Tuomas Kärkkäinen

Monthly supplement|Presidents, Volume 10

Martti Ahtisaari was an outsider to politics, who became the tenth president of the Republic of Finland. Ahtisaari knew how to face the citizens, but he angered the elite of his own party by giving a radical speech at the Labor House.

A year In the 1994 presidential election, Finns wanted a leader who had no ties to the Soviet Union. Two such candidates made it to the second round of the election, Elisabeth Rehn and Martti Ahtisaari.

The choice of Ahtisaari meant an exceptional situation in post-war Europe. Hardly ever has a head of state known the internal politics of the country he leads so poorly.

