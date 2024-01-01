President's speech | In his New Year's speech, President Niinistö introduced a parliamentary working group to resolve the state of the economy

As expected, the situations in Ukraine and Gaza also came up.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö says in his New Year's speech that climate change and the future of the relationship between the United States and China are two central issues of destiny.

“Climate change affects us all and is leading us to unpredictable consequences,” Niinistö stated.

However, according to him, there is hope to be seen in both issues, which can be overlooked during the dark news. According to him, for example, the latest climate meeting in Dubai raised a spark of hope.

“For the first time, world leaders recognized the need to transition away from fossil fuels. Even the creation of a common understanding is significant in itself,” Niinistö stated.

At the December climate meeting a non-binding entry was accepted from fossil fuels, i.e. oil, coal and natural gas. The decision also lists the actions that would be taken to reach the goal. Zero emissions are aimed for by 2050.

China's and in the relationship between the United States and China, according to Niinistö, hope is created by the leaders of China and the United States Xi Jinping and Joe Biden November meeting. State leaders at the meeting were discussing among other things, about the relationship between their countries and the situation in Taiwan.

According to Niinistö, the meeting gave both parties the opportunity to survey each other's attitudes and settings.

“The steps of these gatherings were important, but only the actions will tell if they were great for humanity,” Niinistö assesses.

Niinistö in his speech also took a stand on the state of the state economy.

“Concern about the economy is a chronic, but also an increasingly acute issue. It concerns the poor development of the national economy, high public indebtedness as well as the difficulties of making a living for individual people”, Niinistö stated.

According to him, the situation should be resolved through the parliamentary cooperation of all parties during the general election period. Several economists and for example, the Bank of Finland.

Ukrainian and the situation in Gaza also came up as expected.

Regarding Ukraine, Niinistö expressed concern about the continuation of Ukraine's support. According to him, Europe should, for example, increase its arms production so that support for Ukraine can be guaranteed and show that Europe is strong.

“The situation in Gaza is horrifying. First, terrorist evil showed its cruelest face. Then it was answered with a very heavy hand. The worst thing is the suffering and distress of civilians on both sides of the conflict,” Niinistö commented on Gaza, demanding a cease-fire there.

At issue was Niinistö's last New Year's speech as president of the republic.

“I greet you now for the last time, very grateful that I have been able to present my views – more or less appropriate”, Niinistö stated at the end of his speech.

“Now I present a common New Year's resolution: that we meet each other fairly, understanding each other, respecting humanity and cherishing our traditional connection and trust”, Niinistö suggested.

Niinistö ended his speech in the traditional way by wishing for God's blessing.