Sons of President Jair Bolsonaro, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) were absent from the PL’s national convention that made their father’s candidacy for reelection official this Sunday, the 24th, in Rio. In addition to them, the national president of the Republicanos, Marcos Pereira, a party that integrates the presidential alliance of Palácio do Planalto, was also absent, something unusual in national conventions of this magnitude.

Palace ministers from the military wing, Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency) did not attend the mega-event in Maracanãzinho. One of Bolsonaro’s guarantors with the financial market, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, was absent, as well as Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

Former military policeman and former trusted advisor to the family, Fabrício Queiroz, did not appear at the convention, despite having called on the “patriots” to fill the gym. Electoral officers from Queiroz, a future candidate for state deputy for the PTB, circulated around the Maracanãzinho holding his flags. Lawyer Frederick Wassef (PL-SP), who is expected to compete for a seat in the Chamber, had space on stage.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his deputy on the ticket, General Braga Netto, entered the gym accompanied by their wives and Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), a senator and one of the coordinators of his father’s campaign. Flávio is part of the political core of the reelection campaign, alongside Braga Netto and names such as the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, the marketer Duda Lima and José Trabulo, a man trusted by Minister Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil).

The absence of the children exposes some differences behind the scenes of the campaign. Carlos and Eduardo are more connected to the president’s ideological base of supporters. They practically ignored content about the convention on social media. The councilor’s only post related to the convention was a response to former deputy Jean Wyllys. From the United States, Eduardo shared a link to the event.

Carluxo, as he is known, continues to control the president’s profiles, but now has the company of publicist Sérgio Lima in the role, who is the bridge in the campaign committee. He has already publicly complained about the professional marketing of the campaign, targeting the PL’s trusted team, but Flávio played down the dispute between them. Eduardo does not have a specific role.

According to advisors, Marcos Pereira, who is a deputy for São Paulo, worked in the countryside, in cities like Itapeva. O Estadão/Political Broadcast found that the party was uncomfortable with the fact that Bolsonaro raffled off the candidacy of affiliate and former minister Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) for the Senate, in the Federal District. However, the acronym linked to the Universal Church should not break the agreement.

As head of the GSI, Heleno is responsible for the president’s personal security. Even further away from the campaign, Ramos should get closer to the team that works with General Braga Netto, according to members of the committee.

Among the ministers currently in government were Ciro Nogueira (Civil House), Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Fábio Faria (Communications), Célio Faria Junior (Government Secretary), Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security), Carlos Brito (Tourism) and Victor Godoy (Education).

Raffled in the formation of the Bolsonarista platform in the DF, former minister Damares Alves attended the convention from home. The evangelical pastor claimed medical advice to avoid travel. Damares was a pre-candidate for senator, but backed off after direct intervention by Bolsonaro, who will have former minister Flávia Arruda (PL) in the running contest with the governor of the DF and pre-candidate for reelection, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

Heleno and Ramos did not comment on the reason for their absence. Wanted, Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro did not manifest.