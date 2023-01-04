Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidents | Presidents, part 8: In the spring of 1969, Urho Kekkonen walked away from the Soviet Union with an idea that shocked the whole of Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in World Europe
0

Monthly supplement|Presidents

In the spring of 1969, Urho Kekkonen was at the top of his game. During May Day, he met Max Jakobson and got an idea during the meeting that surprised the whole of Europe.

May On the 12th day of 1969, the President Urho Kekkonen underwent a fitness test at the Institute of Occupational Health. The results were good, and they were a reward for regular exercise. In the winter, he had skied 1,040 kilometers. At other times of the year, he walked or ran in the mornings in Seurasaari, and the run culminated in a dizzying leap on the steps of the southern tip of the island.

#Presidents #Presidents #part #spring #Urho #Kekkonen #walked #Soviet #Union #idea #shocked #Europe

See also  Black Box | The black box returns to the stage next week - there are still a few tickets left for the shows
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US agency to authorize sale of abortion pills in pharmacies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result