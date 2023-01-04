Presidents | Presidents, part 8: In the spring of 1969, Urho Kekkonen walked away from the Soviet Union with an idea that shocked the whole of Europe

Monthly supplement|Presidents

In the spring of 1969, Urho Kekkonen was at the top of his game. During May Day, he met Max Jakobson and got an idea during the meeting that surprised the whole of Europe.

May On the 12th day of 1969, the President Urho Kekkonen underwent a fitness test at the Institute of Occupational Health. The results were good, and they were a reward for regular exercise. In the winter, he had skied 1,040 kilometers. At other times of the year, he walked or ran in the mornings in Seurasaari, and the run culminated in a dizzying leap on the steps of the southern tip of the island.

