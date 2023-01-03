Presidents | Presidents, part 7: What would J. K. Paasikivi think about Finland’s NATO membership?

J. K. Paasikivi was a grumpy diplomat who defined the main line of Finland’s foreign policy for decades. What would he have thought about NATO membership? HS tells about the Finnish presidents around the turn of the year.

In summer 1918 J. K. Paasikivi served as chairman of the Finnish Senate, in a position corresponding to the current prime minister.

While the young country was wringing its hands about the form of government – monarchy or republic – Paasikivi wrote a letter to one of his party colleagues to support the election of a German king.