Tuesday, December 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Presidents | Presidents, part 2: Reissu-Lassi was a soft rabbit breeder who made a bad mistake as president

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

Picture: Boris Stefanov / HS

Monthly supplement|Presidents

Lauri Kristian Relander is remembered as a good-natured Karelian who was overshadowed by his great predecessor. Around the turn of the year, HS tells about all the presidents of Finland.

Age only 41 years old, immediate, conciliatory and sensitive nature, inexperienced in national politics. When the peasant union Lauri Kristian Relander was unexpectedly elected to head the kingdom in February 1925, many leading politicians found it difficult to relate to the new president. Relander himself doubted his abilities. He was downright scared.

#Presidents #Presidents #part #ReissuLassi #soft #rabbit #breeder #bad #mistake #president

See also  The Ukrainian authorities were convicted of contentment with the outflow of the country's population
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Space | China's new space station elevated the country to a space superpower - Graphics show what Tiangong is made of

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result