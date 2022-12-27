Presidents | Presidents, part 2: Reissu-Lassi was a soft rabbit breeder who made a bad mistake as president

Monthly supplement|Presidents

Lauri Kristian Relander is remembered as a good-natured Karelian who was overshadowed by his great predecessor. Around the turn of the year, HS tells about all the presidents of Finland.

Age only 41 years old, immediate, conciliatory and sensitive nature, inexperienced in national politics. When the peasant union Lauri Kristian Relander was unexpectedly elected to head the kingdom in February 1925, many leading politicians found it difficult to relate to the new president. Relander himself doubted his abilities. He was downright scared.