Monday, December 26, 2022
Presidents | Presidents, Part 1: K. J. Ståhlberg was a son of ten and a statesman whose early presidency was marked by great sadness and secret love

December 26, 2022
Monthly supplement|Presidents

HS tells about the Finnish presidents around the turn of the year. K. J. Ståhlberg and his wife Ester lived in the midst of upheavals not only politically but also in their private lives.

Couple went for a morning walk a little before nine o’clock. Suddenly four men appeared in front of them. One had a gun. The couple’s husband was forcibly pushed towards the car by the strangers. What does this mean, the wife asked. When there was no answer, he made his decision.

“In that case, I’ll come along”, Ester Ståhlberg said.

