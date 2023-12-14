Sovereignty over the territory of Essequibo has been the subject of dispute for almost two centuries and has recently led to increased tension between Guyana, which has administered it as its own since 1966, and Venezuela, which claims it.

The Venezuelan presidents, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyanese presidents, Irfaan Ali, meet this Thursday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to discuss this controversy, which was exacerbated after the unilateral referendum on December 3 in which Caracas approved annexing the territory.

The meeting between presidents is promoted by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which have expressed concern about the increasingly harsh exchanges of statements between both leaders over Essequibo, an area of 160,000 square kilometers rich in oil and natural resources that Georgetown administers and Caracas claims.

The controversy escalated after Venezuela approved on December 3 in a unilateral referendum to annex the disputed area, under the control of Georgetown, and the Maduro Government ordered the settlement of a military division near the disputed area, without incursions for the moment, among other measures.

The presidential meeting, which seeks to curb tension and avoid individual actions, was proposed by several countries in the region, especially by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who sent to this meeting, as personal envoy, Celso Amorim, who was his Foreign Minister.

3:31 p.m. Presidents of Venezuela and Guyana close meeting The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, closed with a handshake a meeting that, according to experts, will help “de-escalate” growing tensions between both countries, but will have little impact on the resolution of the old territorial controversy through the Essequibo. A joint statement from both delegations is planned. 1:20 p.m. Meeting between Presidents Maduro and Ali begins due to Venezuela-Guyana tensions The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, began their meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to try to de-escalate tensions over Essequibo. The Ministry of Communication and Information of Venezuela sent to the press, around 1 pm (Colombia time), a video in which Maduro and Ali are seen sitting at a table next to the prime minister of the country hosting the meeting, Ralph Gonsalves. . 12:05 p.m. See also In Moscow, the owners of an alabai beat a schoolgirl for trying to stroke it Abecé: Brazil's role in this dispute Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was invited to the meeting, but the government announced that Amorim will be Brazil's representative, without explaining the reasons. Lula has shown his concern about the crisis between neighbors and promoted a South American declaration for a “peaceful solution.” Maurício Santoro, collaborating professor at the center for political-strategic studies of the Brazilian Navy, considered that Lula has the opportunity to present himself as a successful moderator. 12 p.m. What is known about the meetings with Caricom? Both meetings took place behind closed doors, with a short period of time for the press to capture a few seconds of the meeting, after which the conversations began, the details of which are unknown, for now. Minutes earlier, both Ali and Maduro were received at the Argyle International Airport by the Prime Minister of San Vicente, Ralph Gonsalves, who has highlighted his role as facilitator without mediating between the parties. Nicolás Maduro, while greeting the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves. 11:57 am Maduro and Ali met, separately, with Caricom leaders before the meeting Ali, accompanied by his Foreign Minister, Hugh Todd, among other Guyanese officials, took the first turn in these previous conversations with representatives of the Caribbean countries, among them the former Foreign Minister of Belize Lisa Shoman, General Counsel of Caricom. See also World economy IMF warns: A macroeconomic transformation could slow global economic recovery Then, Maduro went to the same room, accompanied by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, among other companions, such as his wife, deputy Cilia Flores. 9:50 a.m. Irfaan Ali is already in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines The state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) assures that Irfaan Ali is already in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where they went Caribbean leaders and a representative of the United Nations (UN) to support these talksthe first to occur since Venezuela unilaterally approved annexing the disputed area, under the control of Georgetown. 9:30 a.m. Maduro and Ali arrive in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines this Thursday to hold a meeting amid growing tensions due to the old territorial dispute between both countries. “I come to look for effective solutions through the only way there is, the way of dialogue and negotiation”Maduro told the press after being received by the prime minister of the country hosting the meeting, Ralph Gonsalves.

