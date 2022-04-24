KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had spoken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the need for an immediate evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol, which is almost completely occupied by Russia.

He said the two had talked – on the eve of a meeting between the Turkish president and Russian President Vladimir Putin – about the evacuation of people from Mariupol, including the Azovstal factory, which is under siege but remains in Ukrainian hands.

“I stressed the need for the immediate withdrawal of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and the immediate delivery of blocked soldiers,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

NATO member Turkey shares the Black Sea maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both countries. Turkey has supported Ukraine but has opposed sanctions against Moscow.

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Zelenskiy during the phone call that the evacuation of the wounded and civilians in Mariupol must be guaranteed as “the situation is getting sadder every day”.

(By Natalia Zinets and Can Sezer)

