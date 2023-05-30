Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to “immediately start improving diplomatic relations and exchange of ambassadors,” the TV channel reported on Monday, May 29. Al Arabiya with reference to the leadership of Egypt.

Al-Sisi called Erdogan on the phone to congratulate him on his re-election for a third term as head of the country.

Relations between Egypt and Turkey have been tense since the Egyptian army, led by Al-Sisi, overthrew the president of the Muslim Brotherhood (recognized as a terrorist, banned in the Russian Federation), Mohammed Morsi.

The two countries engaged in a war of words with retaliatory diplomatic actions such as expelling ambassadors and downgrading diplomatic relations. They also clashed over maritime jurisdiction and offshore resources. The geopolitical rivalry between Turkey and Egypt has also manifested itself in regional conflicts such as the Libyan civil war, where the two countries supported opposing sides.

After years of exchanging insults and accusations, Ankara and Cairo began to tone down their public rhetoric towards each other in 2021. Turkey wanted to normalize relations and re-establish ties with regional powers including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In this vein, Ankara has begun to make efforts to ease tensions with these countries.

On May 29, American President Joe Biden also announced a productive dialogue during a congratulatory call to Erdogan. He told reporters that he not only congratulated his Turkish counterpart on his re-election to the post of head, but also discussed some strategic issues – the F-16 and NATO.

Also on that day, Erdogan’s administration reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated Erdogan on his election victory over the phone. It was noted that the parties agreed on the further development of bilateral relations. Putin congratulated Erdogan on his success and wished the election results to be beneficial for the Turkish people.

Other world leaders congratulated Erdogan on his victory, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On May 29, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council (CEC) of Turkey, Ahmet Ener, announced that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential elections. After processing almost 100% of the ballots from the polling stations, Erdogan received 52.16% of the vote, his opponent from the opposition Kilichdaroglu – almost 48%.

After the second round, Erdogan sang a song in front of the voters. He went out to his supporters in Istanbul with his wife Emine and performed the composition Duyanlara Duymayanlara, which he had previously sung during the election campaign.