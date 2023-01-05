Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet with US President Joe Biden next Monday and another on Wednesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The meetings will take place within the framework of the North American Leaders Summit that will be hosted by Mexico and that will also bring together the three national leaders in the same place.

The leaders of the three countries will mainly address migration, security and climate change, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported Thursday.

“Climate change and the environment (…), migration and development (…) and of course, security. How can we make our region safer?” declared this Thursday the chancellor of Mexico when announcing the meeting that Biden will have, along with his counterparts, Lopez Obrador and Trudeau.

The issues of diversity, equity and inclusion will also be addressed, along with competitiveness in the region and health issues, explained the chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard also advanced that within the framework of the summit, López Obrador will have a private meeting with Biden on Monday.



The President of Mexico and his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, will receive Biden and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, at the National Palace for a private chat.

The first ladies will leave because they bring their own agenda, while both leaders will have a private meeting, after which there will be a bilateral meeting with delegations from the United States and Mexico.

The chancellor added that there will also be a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, January 11, between the Mexican president and Justin Trudeau.

The official meeting between the three leaders will be on Tuesday at the National Palace from 11:30 a.m. local time and until around 3:00 p.m. when a joint message will be given to the media.

Meeting between the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the United States, Joe Biden. Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / SIPA USA / POOL

A trilateral meeting in the midst of a major regional crisis

The last Summit of North American Leaders took place in November 2021 in Washington, where the three North American officials addressed the covid-19 pandemic, migration, and the Treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (T-MEC).

The trilateral summit was normally organized on an annual basis, although in 2021 it was held for the first time since 2016, after four years paralyzed during the term of Donald Trump.

The meeting of the leaders occurs at a time when hundreds of immigrants from various countries seek to reach the United States fleeing poverty and violence, which has put political pressure on Biden.

It is expected that Biden delivers a speech on border security this Thursday and visits the border common next week.

The territory bordering that border and several Latin American countries continue to be shaken by a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking while criminal groups dispute the transfer routes to the United States.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE