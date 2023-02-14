By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen

(Reuters) – Business and household confidence in the economy has improved despite heightened uncertainty and forecasts of a recession, the presidents of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America said on Tuesday.

David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said trust among business leaders had improved. Brian Moynihan, who leads Bank of America, cited resilience in finance and consumer spending as positive signs. However, the two executives mentioned risks to the economy, including inflation, and indicated that they will remain conservative in hiring this year to contain costs.

“While it’s still very, very uncertain, the consensus has shifted to a little more ‘dovish’ in the CEO community, that we can sail through this in the US, with a softer economic landing than people expected six months ago,” Solomon told investors at a conference in the US state of Florida.

At a separate event, the Bank of America president reiterated what he has been saying for months – that consumer spending remains robust and supports the economy.

“Consumers remain very solid,” Moynihan told investors in New York, highlighting “strong” credit availability and increased spending activity in January.

But not all big US bank executives are so optimistic.

Wells Fargo CFO Mike Santomassimo told the Florida conference that “things are going to continue to get a little worse” when asked about the potential for a recession. While consumer spending remains healthy, credit card delinquencies are on the rise and growth at Wells Fargo’s retail bank is moderating, he said.

Despite less concern about the economic slowdown, bank leaders said they were continuing to manage headcount to constrain costs. Goldman cut about 3,200 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, last month.

“We are in a position to reduce headcount,” Solomon said. “We’ve taken some steps – we have a much tighter hiring plan in 2023,” which implies fewer hires, he said.

Bank of America aims to have a workforce of about 213,000 to 214,000 in the next three to four months, Moynihan said, down from 216,823 at the end of 2022.

(By Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen in New York and Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru)